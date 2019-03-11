CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Cayce Police arrested a man for firing dozens of shots behind a home on Taylor Road Monday (3/11).

According to Cayce Department of Public Safety, 12 911 calls were made regarding the shots fired. Around 4:30 p.m., several officers responded to the 2200 block of Taylor Road.

Officers on scene ultimately arrested Evan Vermullen, 22, for shooting while under the influence and discharging a firearm in the city.

About 25 to 30 shots were fired. Two men were initially detained but only Vermullen faces charges.

SFC Evan Antley with CDPS said it appears the pair was under the influence of alcohol when Vermullen went outside and began randomly shooting. He says it didn’t didn’t appear Vermullen was targeting anything specifically.

No injuries were reported.