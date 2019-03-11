Free Pancake Day at IHOP on Tuesday to raise money for children’s charities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – IHOP will be hosting Free Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 12, to help raise $4 million for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which includes Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

IHOP restaurants across the nation are offering guests one FREE short stack of its buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be accepting donations for leading charity partners.

Six locations in the Midlands will participate:

7719 Two Notch Road, Columbia

1030 Assembly Street, Columbia

813 St. Andrews Road, Columbia

2485 Broad Street, Sumter

2567 North Road, Orangeburg

5571 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington