Free Pancake Day at IHOP on Tuesday to raise money for children’s charities

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – IHOP will be hosting Free Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 12, to help raise $4 million for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which includes Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

IHOP restaurants across the nation are offering guests one FREE short stack of its buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be accepting donations for leading charity partners.

Six locations in the Midlands will participate:

  • 7719 Two Notch Road, Columbia
  • 1030 Assembly Street, Columbia
  • 813 St. Andrews Road, Columbia
  • 2485 Broad Street, Sumter
  • 2567 North Road, Orangeburg
  • 5571 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington

 

Categories: Local News, News
Share

Related

State lawmakers fighting to keep Denmark Tech open...
South Carolina deputies search for escaped inmate
SC Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week encourages...
Cayce Police investigating shooting incident, 2 me...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android