Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash at Bonner Avenue in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Bonner Avenue outside of Santee on Sunday.

Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2008 Cadillac went off the road, struck a ditch and hit a tree.

Highway Patrol says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while the passenger was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say no one was wearing a seat belt.

