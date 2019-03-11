State lawmakers fighting to keep Denmark Tech open, in spite of low attendance rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A group of State lawmakers are pushing to keep a small technical college open that would be shut down under the proposed budget.

On Monday morning, members of the Legislative Black Caucus held a news conference in support of Denmark Technical College remaining part of the state’s technical school system.

Supports of the measure say declining attendance at the school does not justify keeping it open in its current state.