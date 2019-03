Blythewood HS teacher surprised with “Teacher of the Year” nomination

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WOLO) – A midlands teacher got a big surprise Tuesday (3/12) morning.

Blythewood High School’s teacher Sue Weems was named one of the finalists for “South Carolina Teacher of the Year.”

Ms. Weems teaches tenth and eleventh grade English and has also published fifty short stories for children.

The teacher of the year will be selected on May 8th.