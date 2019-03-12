Man charged with arson in connection with Bamberg fire

Bamberg, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators say a massive fire that destroyed four buildings in downtown Bamberg was started by a candle.

According to an incident report released by SLED, Randy Bloom told investigators he lit a candle which cause other materials to catch fire.

Investigators say Bloom admitted he saw the fire spreading and did nothing to stop it and did not call authorities.

Bloom is charged with second degree arson.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier filed this report following the massive fire.