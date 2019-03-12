Verizon wireless confirms texting outage in east coast

Kenneil Mitchell,

UNITED STATES (WOLO) – Verizon Wireless officials say there’s currently a texting outage in the east coast.

The map shows many of the affected states at this time highlighted in red, which includes: South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, & New York.

With closer inspection, the map also shows Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Augusta and Florence are heavily affected by the outage.

Verizon officials say they are working non-stop to fix the outage.

For more information on the outage map, click here.

Categories: National News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

US withdrawing last of its embassy personnel from ...
Massive flames engulf North Charlotte apartments e...
‘I’ve been assassinated.’ R. Kelly denies sex abus...
At least 23 killed when tornadoes rip through Alab...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android