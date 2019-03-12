Verizon wireless confirms texting outage in east coast

UNITED STATES (WOLO) – Verizon Wireless officials say there’s currently a texting outage in the east coast.

The map shows many of the affected states at this time highlighted in red, which includes: South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, & New York.

With closer inspection, the map also shows Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Augusta and Florence are heavily affected by the outage.

Verizon officials say they are working non-stop to fix the outage.

Verizon text outage. Courtesy: Down Detector

Verizon text outage in SC. Courtesy: Down Detector

