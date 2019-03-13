Man charged with possession with intent to distribute after drug-related complaints, deputies say

Quintara Hatten,

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff says a quantity of marijuana was seized after an operation was set up in response to drug-related complaints.

Justin Q. Tyler, 20, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana in connection with the seizure.

OCSO narcotics investigators concentrated on the Beason Road and Rosedale Drive area during an operation that began on Friday.

On nearby Coconut Court, investigators came upon a vehicle in which an occupant appeared to be smoking marijuana. A male in the vehicle admitted marijuana in the vehicle was his.

A pound of marijuana, a handgun with two magazines that include a 25-round magazine, and a substantial amount of cash were discovered inside the home where the man resided after the home owner gave permission to search the residence.

Bond was set on Tyler at $2,500 during a hearing on Monday.

Categories: Local News, News, Orangeburg
Share

Related

CPD still investigating hit and run collision with...
Outrage as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Manafort charged in New York with mortgage fraud a...
Governor says possible move of Panthers corporate ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android