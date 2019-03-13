McMaster and lawmakers meet with Carolina Panthers owner to bring team to SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-State lawmakers met with Carolina Panthers owners on Monday to discuss bringing training facilities and headquarters to South Carolina.

“Team South Carolina is a phrase we’ve been using for a number of years, but it really is a reality,” Governor Henry McMaster said at a press conference.”We’re moving as fast as we can without making any mistakes.”

McMaster hosted a private meeting at his mansion with lawmakers and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, who had his legal team with him.

At Mondays press conference, lawmakers talked about pushing a bill through the house and senate that would make this deal possible.

“It will allow professional sports teams to qualify for job tax credit and job development tax credit,” President of the Senate, (R) Senator Harvey Peeler said.

If training facilities come to South Carolina McMaster says that would be a $150 million investment within a four year period.

“When you bring this type of quality, this type of high profile professionalism into an area things happen,” McMaster said. “As we’ve seen it happen around BMW, Boeing and other places.”

The plan is to build the facilities in either Lancester or York county.

“Rock Hill South Carolina, the motto for us is football city USA,” HOUSE Majority Leader, (R) Gary Simrill of York County said. “That’s known nationally because of the talent that comes out of Rock Hill. Now we have talent coming to South Carolina.”

Lawmakers say this move would be an economic Superbowl win for the state.

“We are proud to be involved in this process for the great 5 million South Carolinians,” McMaster said. “This would be a great step forward. I ensure you that South Carolina is a great team and we’re working towards it.”

If the deal goes through the panthers will still play in Charlotte.