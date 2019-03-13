Orangeburg man charged with murder after fatal shooting, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff says the arrest of a man charged in Cordova shooting left a 35-year old male victim dead.

Kendalon Curry, 25, was charged with murder.

The Orangeburg man was formally charged and presented his rights during a hearing on Wednesday.

Curry was taken into custody on Tuesday after investigators determined he was responsible for the shooting death of another Orangeburg man at a Carver Edisto School Road location.

Orangeburg County investigators were called out around 4 a.m. March 2 after witnesses at a residence converted into a nightclub reported multiple shots being fired.

As investigators arrived, witnesses flagged them down to direct deputies to the victim, who was lying face up a wound to the upper body.

Witnesses told investigators a man had exited a vehicle and began firing at the crowded club before seeing the shots strike the building.

They then discovered the victim on the ground.

Curry was informed his bond may be considered by a circuit court judge at a later date.