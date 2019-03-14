Correctional officer arrested after intent to distribute contraband to inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrant today for Correctional Officer Anthony J. Murgolo, an officer serving at Lieber Correctional Institution.

Murgolo is charged with misconduct in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and introduction of contraband to inmates.

Murgolo entered LCI grounds with a State issued vehicle. As Murgolo parked the vehicle, a search was conducted and located was 3 packages wrapped in electrical tape.

Murgolo immediately made an excited utterance stating, “I’m not going to lie to you, I brought that in, I needed the money. I fu**** up.”

The packages included 474gg of marijuana, 294 gg of tobacco, a dremel tool, headphones, cigar wraps and two tubes of glue.

The Director of SCDC considers all of the located items as contraband.