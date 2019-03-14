Irmo firefighters investigate fatal fire that killed 1 person

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo firefighters say 1 person is dead after an early morning house fire.

Authorities say the fire happened after 3 a.m., where they heard two people were trapped inside the home.

Investigators say they pulled both victims out, but one died on scene and the other was sent to a local hospital.

According to the Lexington Ledger, firefighters have contained the fire.

Officials are withholding the location of the house fire as they continue to investigate the cause.

Fatal house fire. Courtesy: Irmo Fire District

Fatal fire kills 1 victim. Courtesy: Irmo Fire District

