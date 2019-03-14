Irmo firefighters investigate fatal fire that killed 1 person

Kenneil Mitchell,

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo firefighters say 1 person is dead after an early morning house fire.

Authorities say the fire happened after 3 a.m., where they heard two people were trapped inside the home.

Investigators say they pulled both victims out, but one died on scene and the other was sent to a local hospital.

According to the Lexington Ledger, firefighters have contained the fire.

Officials are withholding the location of the house fire as they continue to investigate the cause.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Reading readiness discussed during education overh...
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card in Lex...
Lexington High School student struck by car in ser...
Statewide tornado drill starts at 9 this morning

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android