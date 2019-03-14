Second suspect charged with murder after shooting outside Orangeburg nightclub, leaving one dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff says that a second gunman has been arrested in connection with the March 2 nightclub shooting that left one dead.

Jajuan Cooke, 25 was charged with murder after being taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Cooke is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday when he will be formally charged and presented his rights.

OCSO says Cooke was taken into custody off Kennerly Road near Orangeburg and Calhoun County line by a task force of US Marshals and OCSO.

Investigators determined both Cooke and Curry fired multiple rounds at a Carver Edisto School Road nightclub after a dispute.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle pull up to the club around 4:20 a.m. on March 2. They said at least two men exited the vehicle before they began firing in the direction of the club.

When the firing stopped, the victim was discovered to have suffered a fatal upper body wound.