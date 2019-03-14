Traffic delays on I-77 NB between Two Notch Road and I-20 due to recreational vehicle on fire

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – Columbia Fire crews are responding to a fire on I-77 NB between Two Notch Road and I-20 when a recreational vehicle caught on fire.

TRAFFIC ALERT ????: Drivers should expect delays at this hour on #I-77 NB between Two Notch Rd and #I-20 exits.@ColaFire crews are fighting a fire in a recreational vehicle.

Drivers PLEASE slow down and give our crews space to work!

Also if you can find alternate routes.

— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) March 14, 2019