Traffic delays on I-77 NB between Two Notch Road and I-20 due to recreational vehicle on fire
COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – Columbia Fire crews are responding to a fire on I-77 NB between Two Notch Road and I-20 when a recreational vehicle caught on fire.
TRAFFIC ALERT ????: Drivers should expect delays at this hour on #I-77 NB between Two Notch Rd and #I-20 exits.@ColaFire crews are fighting a fire in a recreational vehicle.
Drivers PLEASE slow down and give our crews space to work!
Also if you can find alternate routes.
— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) March 14, 2019
UPDATE: all occupants of the vehicle appear to be ok and accounted for. Only 1 lane of #I-77 NB is open to traffic at this time at Two Notch exit. #RVfire
— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) March 14, 2019
Stay with ABC Columbia for updates