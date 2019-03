City of Columbia set to demolish properties damaged by 2015 flood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia is set to demolish a building damaged by the 2015 flood.

The City worked closely with FEMA and the SC Emergency Management Division to buy properties like the former Title Loan on Crowson Road in Columbia and use federal grant money to demolish them.

The demolition is set for Monday March 18 beginning at 9 a.m.