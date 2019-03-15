Green doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- From Friday March 15th to Sunday March 17th you can grab yourself your very own box of green doughnuts!

Many people are getting ready to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day over the weekend and what better way than the light, buttery, sweet taste of Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnuts with a twist.

The American Doughnut company uses green dough and green icing for this celebratory treat and along with the green doughnut Krispy Kreme says’s customers have a chance to win a year supply of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts ending Saint Patrick’s day 2020!

The so called “golden pass” promo ends this Sunday.

