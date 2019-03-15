Lexington County Museum hosts Murders and Mysteries tour to show Columbia spooky occurrences

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Museum goes took a walk through history tonight.

The Lexington County Museum hosted the Murders and Mysteries walking tour. Giving attendees insight to some of the city’s spookier occurrences.

Starting at the Riverwalk Amphitheater the tour discussed murders, crimes and mysteries that occurred along Meeting and State street.

Organizers say that even though times have changed one thing always remains the same.

