Study: SC equine industry isn’t horsing around, significant impact to state’s economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to South Carolina Agriculture Department the state’s equine industry contributes close to $2 billion and 29,000 thousand jobs a year in South Carolina.

Horses impact several areas of the state’s economy, including tourism, agriculture and recreation.

The study finds that the economic impact of the equine industry in South Carolina has nearly quadrupled in the past 14 years.

The equine study was particularly timely due to the Carolina Cup coming soon.

For more information about the equine study, view here.