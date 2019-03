Woman, 2 year old involved in a train collision in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says a mother and her 2-year-old didn’t suffer any injuries after a train struck their vehicle on Thursday.

Officials say the collision happened after 5 p.m. at Magnolia Street and Whitman Street.

According to the Times and Democrat, officers say the woman and her child are being checked out at the Regional Medical Center.

Authorities are investigating this incident.