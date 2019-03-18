Main water line break at Millwood Elementary forces early dismissal

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Millwood Elementary School officials say students will have early dismissal today after a main water line broke.

Sumter School District officials say parents need to pick up their kids at 9 a.m. due to normal dismissal procedures.

Students will also be transported home by bus starting at 9:30 a.m.

Officials say if students don’t have a ride home, they will be sent to Sumter High School Auditorium, where they will receive lunch and be looked after.

Parents can pick up their kids from the auditorium anytime after 10:30 a.m.

District officials say if your child rides the bus and you or a guardian won’t be home, call Millwood Elementary at 803-775-0648.