Overnight fire on Parklane Road under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department responded to an overnight fire on Parklane Road.

Officials say the fire happened after midnight, where much of the building was damaged.

Investigators say one person was transported to a local hospital, but no firefighters were injured.

Firefighters say the road is back open this morning.

Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Overnight fire on Parklane Road. Courtesy: ABC Columbia/Sierra Artemus

