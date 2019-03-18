SCDMV giving drivers a chance back on the road during Driver Suspension Eligibility Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Drivers with a suspended license have a chance to get back on the road this week.

If your license was suspended for any of the reasons listed on your screen, visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) between now and Friday, March 22 to apply for a new one.

Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

* Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

* Operating an unlicensed taxi

* Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

* Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

* Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions

For more information, visit the SCDMV online at http://www.scdmvonline.com