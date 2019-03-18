The COMET wants to hear from you about Transit System

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you a COMET rider? The transit system wants to hear from you.

Officials with The COMET transit system are hosting a series of public listening sessions throughout the Midlands for input on future plans and recommendations.

COMET officials are asking residents to come and share their comments, concerns and their vision for the future of transit in the Midlands. Business owners and employees, residents, church representatives, riders, non-riders and visitors are encouraged to attend. The goal is to receive feedback on how to make The COMET more efficient and convenient for everyone.

Per the COMET:

The public is invited to attend and participate:

Monday, March 25, 2019- St Andrews Listening Session

6:00 PM to 7:30PM

2916 Broad River Road

Columbia, SC 29210

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 – West Columbia Listening Session

6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Mt Tabor Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

1000 “B” Avenue

West Columbia, SC 29169