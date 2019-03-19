A big bowl Chili is filling your belly for T1D

Tyler Ryan learns about the 6th Diva-betic chili cook-off planned for Sunday

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – Make sure you have the stretchy pants handy on Sunday, as chili cookers from around the region descend on Schooners Bar in Irmo on Sunday for the Sixth Annual Diva-Betic chili cook-off and concert. According to event coordinator Cheyenne Shuler, the money raised during this annual event will go directly to research and treatment for the $1.5 million people who live with Type 1 Diabetes.

The event is family friendly and kicks off at noon on Sunday. Shuler says that there will be a silent auction, music, beverages, and of course tons of yummy chili.

You can get more ticket information or learn more about competing in the event HERE.