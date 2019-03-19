No. 24 Gamecocks pick up 12-7 win against Furman Tuesday night

GREENVILLE – The Gamecocks used seven unearned runs and three big innings at the plate to pick up a 12-7 win over Furman Tuesday night (March 19) at Fluor Field in Greenville.

Furman opened the scoring in the third as a leadoff walk led by an RBI triple from Jabari Richards. The Gamecocks answered with five runs in the top of the fourth. Quinntin Perez opened the frame with a double to the gap in left. He went to second on Noah Campbell’s sacrifice bunt and scored on TJ Hopkins’ double to right. Hopkins came home as Luke Berryhill single to right, making it 2-1 Carolina. The Gamecocks then scored three unearned runs after a throwing error brought in Berryhill and Brady Allen’s single up the middle scored a pair.

Hopkins belted his seventh home run of the year, a two-run blast to left center in the fifth, giving Carolina a 7-1 advantage. Allen then drove in a run with a single to left, scoring Jacob Olson in the sixth frame. Furman did get a run back in the bottom of the sixth after Sterling Turmon’s solo home run.

Hopkins hit his second home run of the day in the seventh, belting a solo shot to the same gap in left. In the eighth, Chris Cullen led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Allen brought him in on a groundout. Carolina scored two more unearned runs after a throwing error as Campbell’s sacrifice fly scored Callil and Joel Brewer’s RBI single plated Perez.

Furman scored a run in the eighth and then made things interesting in the ninth, scoring four runs on six hits. With the bases loaded and two out, Cam Tringali induced a flyout to left to end the game.

Dylan Harley earned the win in relief, pitching 3.2 innings and striking out four while allowing four hits and a run. Daniel Lloyd started for the Gamecocks. He struck out two and allowed a hit and run in 2.1 innings.

Hopkins had three hits on the day, scoring three runs and driving in three. Allen had four RBI on a 2-for-4 day. Olson had a pair of hits and Perez scored twice in the win.

GAMECHANGER

Carolina plated five runs, sending nine men to the plate in the fourth. The inning was capped by Brady Allen’s 2-run single up the middle.

KEY STAT

Carolina had five extra-base hits on the night, three of which came off the bat of Hopkins.

NOTABLE

Carolina used seven pitchers on the night, recording 10 strikeouts in the win.

Hopkins had his second career two-home run game. He also had two home runs on March 7, 2017 against The Citadel.

has hit .381 with eight extra-base hits in his last 10 games. Brady Allen extended his on-base streak to 18 games after his single in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Carolina continues its road trip this Friday night (March 22) as the Gamecocks head to Knoxville, Tenn., to start a three-game series with Tennessee. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network +.