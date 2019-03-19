Powerball Jackpot climbs to $550 Million

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you feeling lucky?

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday that the Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has climbed to $550 million.

The jackpot has rolled 23 times since it was last won in December, according to officials.

SC Education Lottery officials say South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the $550 million jackpot with a cash payout of $335 million, must purchase $2 Powerball® tickets by 9:59 p.m. for Wednesday’s 10:59 drawing.

Jackpot odds are 1 in 293 million.