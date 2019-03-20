Bill to lure Carolina Panthers HQ to SC advances

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – The bill to lure the Carolina Panthers to move its headquarters and practice facility to South Carolina remains on its fast track through legislature.

The bill would allow the state to classify players, coaches and team officials as full-time employees so they can receive tax credits and other incentives.

Both house and senate budget writing committees passed the bill earlier tonight.

For the first time, there was some opposition as senators questioned whether moving the facility would help the whole state, or just Rock Hill, which is near Charlotte, North Carolina.