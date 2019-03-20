Mark Kingston updates status of two injured Gamecock pitchers

Mark Kingston updated the status of two injured Gamecock pitchers during his press conference Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.

Pitchers Ridge Chapman (forearm strain) and Friday night starter Carmen Mlodzinski (foot) are both still weeks away from recovery. Kingston says he expects them to be back within four to five weeks.

Chapman suffered the forearm strain in the first weekend of the season, while Mlodzinski fractured his foot against Clemson nearly three weeks ago.