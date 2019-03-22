California is Finally out of the Drought

John Farley,

After almost a decade, California has finally gotten enough rain and snow to declare an end to the drought. The last time California was drought-free was back in 2011. Two unusually wet winters in a row saved the day. San Francisco and Sacramento measured twice their average rain in February and March. The snow pack in the Sierra is now 159% of normal. Below is a picture that shows how things have changed over the last several years. Notice that just 17 months ago the majority of the state was experiencing exceptional (worst category) of drought.

Categories: Weather Blog
