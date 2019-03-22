California is Finally out of the Drought

After almost a decade, California has finally gotten enough rain and snow to declare an end to the drought. The last time California was drought-free was back in 2011. Two unusually wet winters in a row saved the day. San Francisco and Sacramento measured twice their average rain in February and March. The snow pack in the Sierra is now 159% of normal. Below is a picture that shows how things have changed over the last several years. Notice that just 17 months ago the majority of the state was experiencing exceptional (worst category) of drought.