SC woman wrote $500 counterfeit check to receive money and goods at Sumter grocery store, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say that a Hartsville woman is charged with forgery, value less than $10,000.

Donna Nutter, 43, took a counterfeit check, in the amount of $481.98 to a grocery store in Sumter County on March 15, according to deputies.

Nutter was reportedly able to receive money and goods for that amount.

She was captured on store surveillance video and was identified sometime later by a Manning Police Department officer for a similar incident in Manning.

Nutter was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and given $7,500 bond.