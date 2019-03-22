Zion’s NCAA debut proves successful

By: Analis Bailey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Zion Williamson’s NCAA tournament debut against North Dakota State University proved to be successful after pulling his team to a win during the second half. At halftime, the Blue Devils were up by only 4 points. Zion says that the mindset of “lose and go home” kicked in and he had no choice but to come back and win for his team.

After the game, Williamson discussed a multitude of things with the media including his favorite moments from Duke’s season thus far, players on his team, and the national attention he never thought he would ever have.

Williamson says his favorite moment from the season so far is winning the ACC Championship game and cutting down the net. That victory left him hungry for more. When discussing his teammates, Williamson points out that freshman guard, Tre Jones, and freshmen forwards, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett do not always get the credit that they deserve and that Duke’s successes are a result of the entire team playing hard, not just by his efforts alone.

Williamson said that the moment Drake, his favorite rapper, followed him on social media was the start to the national attention he never thought he would have. Williamson has tremendous pride in being from South Carolina and tells the media that people from outside the state should never doubt the abilities of players from here.

Overall, this game showed Zion and the Blue Devils that playing in the March Madness tournament is not like playing in a regular season game. Williamson says that they need to be ready to compete no matter who they face.

Duke’s round 2 matchup will take place at 5:15 P.M. on Sunday against the University of Central Florida.