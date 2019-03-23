SCE&G to perform Tree Trimming in several neighborhoods
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Certain Midlands neighborhoods need to prepare for tree trimming in the next two weeks.
According to SCE&G they will perform tree trimming activities along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods for the next two weeks:
Burton Height/ Standish Acres:
Distribution Line Tree Trimming:
Burton Height/ Standish Acres
Colonial Park neighborhood ASSOC
Lincoln Park community
Windemere Springs Neighborhood ASSOC
Heathwood Park Neighborhood
Shandon Neighborhood Council
Sherwood Forest Neighborhood
Shiloh Community Organization
If you have questions or concerns officials say you can contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or SCE&G at 1-800-251-7234 to meet and discuss in advance of the work being completed.
According to SCE&G, the purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service. SCE&G says they report.an 89% improvement in reliability in vegetation related outages in areas where trimming is completed compared to a year ago.