SCE&G to perform Tree Trimming in several neighborhoods

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Certain Midlands neighborhoods need to prepare for tree trimming in the next two weeks.

According to SCE&G they will perform tree trimming activities along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods for the next two weeks:

Burton Height/ Standish Acres:

Distribution Line Tree Trimming:

Burton Height/ Standish Acres

Colonial Park neighborhood ASSOC

Lincoln Park community

Windemere Springs Neighborhood ASSOC

Heathwood Park Neighborhood

Shandon Neighborhood Council

Sherwood Forest Neighborhood

Shiloh Community Organization

If you have questions or concerns officials say you can contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or SCE&G at 1-800-251-7234 to meet and discuss in advance of the work being completed.

According to SCE&G, the purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service. SCE&G says they report.an 89% improvement in reliability in vegetation related outages in areas where trimming is completed compared to a year ago.