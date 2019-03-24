Blue Devils, Williamson advance to Sweet 16 after surviving final seconds against UCF

By: Analis Bailey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The only thing standing between an upset by No. 9 seed UCF and No. 1 overall seed Duke was a missed layup.

On Sunday evening during the second round of the NCAA tournament, Duke and UCF fought hard on the court all the way down to the buzzer. With less than 2 seconds left in the game, Aubrey Dawkins’ layup after his offensive rebound fell short, sending the Florida team back home.

Although Dawkins finished with 32 points, and UCF put up 40 points against Duke’s 33 in the second half, Zion Williamson’s last drive of the game is what truly stood out.

When Williamson was asked about his thoughts on that final drive including his matchup against Tacko Fall, the 7’6″ UCF center, Williamson responded by saying,”You know, it’s March Madness. A lot’s going through my mind, but like Coach said, at that 2:09 mark when they were reviewing the play– you know, I consider him the greatest coach of all time. When he looks at you and tells you that you’re made for this, it’s like the most confidence you can be given. So when I went to the basket, I knew it was going in.”

In the locker room, Williamson expressed relief and excitement that his team will be moving forward, playing another game together.

Duke will now advance to the Sweet 16 in Washington, D.C., to play on Friday night.