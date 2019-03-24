COMET hosting listening sessions in St. Andrews, West Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Do you ride the transit system? Do you have something to say about the COMET?
Officials with The COMET transit system are hosting a series of public listening sessions throughout the Midlands for input on future plans and recommendations.
COMET officials are asking residents to come and share their comments, concerns and their vision for the future of transit in the Midlands. Business owners and employees, residents, church representatives, riders, non-riders and visitors are encouraged to attend. The goal is to receive feedback on how to make The COMET more efficient and convenient for everyone.
Per the COMET:
The public is invited to attend and participate:
Monday, March 25, 2019- St Andrews Listening Session
6:00 PM to 7:30PM
2916 Broad River Road
Columbia, SC 29210
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 – West Columbia Listening Session
6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Mt Tabor Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)
1000 “B” Avenue
West Columbia, SC 29169