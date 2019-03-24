Gamecock baseball falls to Tennessee, 6-3, in series finale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Gamecocks allowed four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Tennessee came back to defeat the Gamecocks, 6-3, Sunday afternoon (March 24) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Volunteers took 2-of-3 games in the series.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning on Chris Cullen’s 2-run double to left. Gage Hinson came in to pitch in the bottom of the inning and got a big double play to end the threat, but put the first two runners on base on a walk and a hit by pitch. Dylan Harley came in and gave up a single up the middle to load the bases. Sawyer Bridges relieved Harley and got a chopper off the bat of Connor Pavolony, but it was just above his outstretch hand, scoring a run. Jake Rucker then used an infield that was in to his advantage as his two-run single through the right side made it 5-3 Vols. Tennessee got an insurance run on Max Ferguson’s sacrifice fly for the final tally.

Tennessee struck first in the bottom of the first as Evan Russell drove in Justin Ammons with a single to right. The Volunteers then scored a run in the fourth on a wild pitch. Carolina answered in the top of the fifth with a run as Noah Campbell doubled to right and scored on Brady Allen’s single to left.

Hinson took the loss for Carolina, allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning. TJ Shook started for Carolina. He allowed five hits and two runs in 3.2 innings pitched. Garrett Crochet picked up the win for Tennessee, striking out four in 3.2 innings of relief.

Cullen, who had a pair of doubles, and Campbell had two hits apiece to lead the Carolina offense.

GAMECHANGER

Jake Rucker’s 2-run single to right snapped a 3-all tie in the bottom of the eighth inning.

KEY STAT

Carolina left 12 men on base in the loss.

NOTABLE

extended his on-base streak to 21 games after a single in the fourth. Carolina also started 1-5 in the SEC last season, before rebounding to a 17-13 finish in league play and a Super Regional berth.

came in for the second straight day and had three strikeouts and did not allow a hit in 2.2 innings pitched. Cullen now has a hit in all six of Carolina’s conference contests.

UP NEXT

Carolina will start a four-game homestand Tuesday night (March 26) when the Gamecocks host North Carolina A&T. First pitch at Founders Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network +.