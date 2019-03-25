$1 Million Powerball Ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Powerball player in Columbia is holding a ticket worth $1 million.

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased from the Two Notch Market at 7501 Two Notch for Saturday night’s drawing.

The Columbia ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn, say Lottery officials. Had the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay® for an extra $1, the $1 million prize would have increased to $2 million, say officials.

Powerball® numbers for Saturday, March 23: 24, 25, 52, 60, 66, and Powerball® 5.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Lottery officials say the odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.23, when the jackpot is over $150 million, say officials.