$750 million up for grabs in Powerball jackpot tonight!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Will South Carolina have another big winner?

The Powerball jackpot is a whopping $750 million!

This makes it the fourth-highest prize the US lottery has ever seen. If you take the cash option, you would go home with a little over of $465 million, but with all the ticket buying going on today, that jackpot will likely go up.

Tickets for a chance to win will cost you at least $2 each. Ticket sales will end at 9:59 p.m.

The odds of winning are one in 293 million.