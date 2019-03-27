Clemson-Oklahoma to meet on football field in 2035, 2036

Associated Press,

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson and Oklahoma will play a home-and-home series in 2035 and 2036.

The schools announced the two games Wednesday.

Oklahoma will make its first trip to Clemson’s Death Valley on Sept. 15, 2035 while the Tigers will play in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sept. 13, 2036.

The teams have met five times in all, the last was Clemson’s 37-17 victory in the Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoffs.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said the series is part of the school’s commitment to play non-Atlantic Coast Conference Power Five opponents other than its long-standing state rivalry against South Carolina.

