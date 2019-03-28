Blue Bike gets ready to roll into additional locations in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —City leaders are asking for commuters to think beyond the bus.

Thursday morning, March 28th, 2019, leaders announced a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shied to build ten new Blue Bike docking stations throughout Columbia.

Officials say the project was made possible through funds from the Federal Transit Authority.

Organizers say the new partnership will allow people who use the bus to go even further.

City officials say the new stations will be available for public use over the course of the next several months.