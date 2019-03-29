For the Health of It: The power of H2O

Hima Dalal explains why water is so important to good health

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- To stay hydrated is very crucial for good health and well being. Our body is composed of 60% water. According to Vital Energy Founder Hima Dalal, The functions of the body fluids include digestion, absorption, circulation, creation of saliva, transportation of nutrients and maintenance of body temperature. Most of the research suggest at least 8 to 10 (8 oz.) glasses of water a day are good to stay hydrated.

However, according to Dalal, when you are playing sports, working outdoors, recovering from an illness, suffering with an allergy, if you have an infection or inflammation in the body, or if you are under stress, going through rehabilitation, if you are a smoker, or too much caffeine or alcoholic beverage may cause you to dehydrate. You will need to replenish yourself with extra

water. Hydrating yourself with extra water is very important for brain health as well. Soda or coffee should not be a substitute for water, but if you are going to drink them you can

lower the sugar content by diluting them in water or aim for at least a one-to-one ratio with water.

Learn more:

www.vitalenergytherapy.com