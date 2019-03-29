Press Conference: 7 SC officers accused of taking bribes, Orangeburg County sheriff speaks out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Seven law enforcement officers in Orangeburg County including the Town of Springfield’s police chief are facing visa fraud and drug charges.

Lydon says in addition to the Springfield police chief, a Springfield officer faces charges in connection with the case.

Lydon says in total four of the officers facing charges are from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

For the full list of those indicted, click here.

Also, the Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is reacting to the indictments.

Ravenell spoke earlier today at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex to address the allegations against four of his former deputies. The four former officers facing charges from his department have since been fired.