Vice-President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Greenville for Lindsey Graham

GREENVILLE, SC — Vice-President Mike Pence toured South Carolina Saturday campaigning with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who kicked off his re-election campaign.

“Hello, Palmetto State,” Pence said to the crowd. “South Carolina and America need Lindsey Graham back in the United States.” The crowd of more than three hundred cheered loudly excited by the idea of another campaign starting that would include a second term for President Donald Trump.

‘We need four more years of Donald Trump,” Pence said to the cheering crowd, gathered inside a ballroom of a Greenville Marriott.

Pence talked of low unemployment, of Republican’s and President Trump’s ongoing work to build the military, and Democrats environmental push that failed.

“The green new deal, got zero votes!” Pence said. “Confidence is back, jobs are back.”

While recent economic headlines have focused on concerns over a possible looming recession there were no negative words of cautionary concerns stated by the republican leaders at the rally. The crowd cheering Pence’s words about President Trump.

“After two years of investigations, and reckless accusations by reckless democrats and members of the media, just a week ago, the special counsel confirmed what President Trump said all along. There was no collision.”

Graham spoke equally about his own campaign and that of the President.

“Purpose number one is to help President Trump in his second term.”

Graham saved one of the most controversial issues for the end of his speech, and it got one of the biggest rounds of applause.

“He’s taken the bull by the horns, and we’re going to build that damn wall. I promise you!” said Graham.

Graham chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee focused on overturning abortion rights and seating conservative justices on the Supreme Court, such as Justice Brett Cavanaugh.

“Did I speak for you?” Graham asked the crowd when speaking of his push to make sure Cavanaugh was confirmed.

“Yes!” the crowd replied.

17-year-old Sara Lovegrove said it’s the most important issue to her

“Probably abortion, about being pro-life, for me that is the most powerful stance,” said Lovegrove.

“Rebuilding our military,” said Eaddy Rowe-Willard, as the most important issue spoken about by Graham.

“The bottom line is, I want to help him because I believe in what he’s doing” said Graham of President Trump. “I believe in what he’s doing.”