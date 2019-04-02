Man battling stage 4 cancer wins lottery

Charlotte, NC (ABC) — A man battling stage 4 cancer is now planning a dream trip with his wife after winning the lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education lottery website, Richard Beare, of Charlotte, won 250 thousand dollars.

it happened after his wife asked him to stop to get a Powerball ticket, but he actually won the money on a scratch off ticket.

Beare says he was recently diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.

The retired car mechanic says he plans to take his wife to Italy with the winnings.