Man battling stage 4 cancer wins lottery

Rochelle Dean,

Charlotte, NC (ABC) —  A man battling stage 4 cancer is now planning a dream trip with his wife after winning the lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education lottery website, Richard Beare, of Charlotte, won 250 thousand dollars.
it happened after his wife asked him to stop to get a Powerball ticket, but he actually won the money on a scratch off ticket.

Beare says he was recently diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.
The retired car mechanic says he plans to take his wife to Italy with the winnings.

Categories: Health, National News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

UofSC Sophomore gets 125K Christmas gift
150K Powerball ticket sold in West Columbia
100k Powerball winner
Mega Millions mania

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android