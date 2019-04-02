Martin, Gamecocks land commitment from in-state prospect McCreary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Less than a week after Jason Cudd announced he would transfer out of the Carolina program, Frank Martin has received a commitment from an in-state product set to join the Gamecocks next season.

Greenville three-star power forward Jalyn McCreary announced his commitment to USC on social media Monday night.

The 6’8″ power forward is listed as a three-star prospect and played his high school ball at Legacy Charter after transferring from Kennesaw Mountain High School in Georgia.

He johns Hartsville guard Traw Hannibal as a fellow Palmetto State commit. Fellow members of the 2019 recruiting class are forward Wildens Leveque (Brockton, Mass.) and guard-forward Trey Anderson (Santa Ana, CA.).