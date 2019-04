Midlands Heart Walk set to kick off this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Join ABC Columbia and the American Heart Association as we celebrate the 2019 Midlands Heart Walk.

This family-friendly event helps raise funds and heart rates as we work together to put an end to heart disease and stroke.+

Help us stop the #1 killer of Americans one step at a time. Saturday, April 6 at Colonial Life Arena sit less, move more and save lives.

For more information or to register, visit www.2heart.org