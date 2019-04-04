P.J. Dozier named to All-NBA G League Team

PORTLAND, Maine – The NBA G League announced today that Maine Red Claws guard and former Gamecock P.J. Dozier was named Third Team All-NBA G League as part of the league’s annual awards and recognition.

Dozier, a Two-Way Player with the Red Claws this season, played 46 games (all starts) for Maine this season, averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

The South Carolina product recorded the 14th triple-double in Red Claws history on Dec. 16, when he finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Long Island.

Dozier has also played in 5 games for the Boston Celtics this season, as part of his Two-Way Contract. With Boston, Dozier is averaging 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 2.7 minutes per game.

Dozier is the 29th Red Claws player all-time to be named to an All-NBA G League Team. Last season, Kadeem Allen was the lone Red Claws representative, named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

Photo courtesy: Associated Press