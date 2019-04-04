Rain forces changes in Gamecock baseball’s series at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala – Gamecock baseball’s series opener with Alabama scheduled for Thursday night (April 4) has been postponed due to the threat of heavy rain on Thursday night. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday (April 5) with game one starting at 1:30 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. ET). The second game will begin at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET). Both games on Friday will be televised on SEC Network.

South Carolina at Alabama Updated Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, April 5, at 1:30 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. ET) (TV:SEC Network)

Game 2 – Friday, April 5, at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) (TV: SEC Network)

Game 3 – Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) (TV: SECN+)