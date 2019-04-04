Sumter to dedicate April 8 “Ja Morant Day”

On Monday, April 8, 2019, Sumter, South Carolina will celebrate Ja Morant Day.

A native of Dalzell, a standout at Crestwood High School, and a marvel for Murray State who recently declared for the NBA draft, Morant will be honored with an

official proclamation.

Sumter County Council Chairman James T. McCain Jr. will read a proclamation from Team Sumter and April 8, 2019, will be known as ‘Ja Morant Day.’

“We’re extremely proud of Ja Morant as this young man exemplifies what can be achieved with hard work, teamwork and tenacity,” McCain said. “We look forward to celebrating this day with his family, his coaches and Sumter School District students.”

Morant will take photos with students at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Crestwood High School and a brief ceremony will follow during which elected officials will speak about Morant and his impact on the Sumter community.