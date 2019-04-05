Clemson’s Sam Saunders to play at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Brian Harman, Marc Leishman, Kevin Na and Sam Saunders have all committed to the 51st RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR event is taking place April 15-21, 2019 on Hilton Head Island.

They will join a field that includes defending champion Satoshi Kodaira and Team RBC Ambassadors Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson. Team RBC Ambassadors and past champions Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker are also vying for a chance to win another Tartan jacket.

Harman caught the golf world’s attention in 2012 during the second round of The Honda Classic when he shattered the course record with a 61. The Savannah, Georgia native finished the tournament tied for 12th. While attending the University of Georgia, he received two Heritage exemptions, first in 2004 and then again in 2006 after winning the 2005 Players Amateur. He has earned two PGA TOUR victories and is making his tenth start at the RBC Heritage.

Leishman currently sits in the 19th spot on the Official World Golf Rankings. The Australian earned his fourth PGA TOUR win in November at the CIMB Classic and has carded five additional top ten finishes this season. He will also be making his tenth start at the RBC Heritage.

Na was born in Seoul, South Korea, but now calls Las Vegas home. He has two PGA TOUR victories as well as one International win. He has carded four top ten finishes in his 13 previous starts at Harbour Town.

Saunders played golf at Clemson before turning pro in 2009. The Orlando, Florida native is the grandson of the late Arnold Palmer, who won the first Heritage in 1969. He will be competing at Harbour Town for the sixth time.