Lace up your sneaks – for your heart!

The 2019 Midlands Heart Walk promises to be bigger than ever - all for the ticker

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — On Saturday, hundreds of people from the Midlands will lace up their sneakers, meet at the Colonial Life Arena, and take a little stroll – all for the purpose of finding a cure for heart disease, and prevent strokes.

Check-in for the annual non-competitive walk, lasting 3.1 miles (5K) is at 8:00 AM. with the walk starting promptly at 9:00 AM on Saturday morning at the Colonial Life Arena. For more information, call 803-806-3092.

nds Heart Walk Team803-806-3092